UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Community Must Use All Tools To Hold India Accountable For Crimes In IIOJK: FO

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:21 PM

World community must use all tools to hold India accountable for crimes in IIOJK: FO

Pakistan on Thursday reiterated its call for the world community to use all the tools at its disposal to make India accountable for its crimes against Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday reiterated its call for the world community to use all the tools at its disposal to make India accountable for its crimes against Kashmiri people.

"We continue sensitizing the international community, the United Nations and human rights organizations to take cognizance of the brutal suppression of the Kashmiri people's rights and freedoms in utter violation of international laws and convention. The world community must use all tools at its disposal to hold India accountable for its crimes against Kashmiri people," Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in his weekly press briefing here.

He said since last 388 days, the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had been facing inhuman military siege, communication lockdown and continued restriction on all freedoms.

He told media that during last few days, the Indian forces had martyred four more Kashmiris in Kupwara, Baramula and Shopian districts of IIOJK. The senior Kashmir leader was also continuously under incarceration under frivolous charges and draconian laws.

Highlighting the developments in the foreign policy domain during last week, the spokesperson referred to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's visit to China on August 20-21 to lead Pakistan side in 2nd Round of Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue.

He said during the visit, the two sides discussed views on COVID-19, bilateral and international issue besides agreeing to take measures to safeguard mutual interests. The joint communiqu� reiterated enduring Pak-China partnership was anchor of peace and stability in region and beyond. Both the countries agreed to further strengthen cooperation to develop anti-COVID vaccine.

They underlined that the CPEC had entered phase of high quality development and that it would continue to play important role in supporting Pakistan to overcome impact of COVID-19 and achieve development.

Mentioning the visit of Taliban political commission's delegation a couple of days ago, the spokesperson said that during interaction with them, the foreign minister reiterated Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance against any military solution in Afghanistan.

Urging all the stakeholders to seize that historic opportunity, the foreign minister also emphasized the implementation of US-Taliban agreement.

Apprising media of Prime Minister Imran Khan's telephonic conversation with Chairman of High Council for Reconciliation in Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah, the spokesperson said the former emphasized the importance of Pak-Afghan bilateral relations and reiterated commitment to further deepen the ties and enhance cooperation in all fields.

The spokesperson termed a so-called charge sheet by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) a mischievous attempt to implicate Pakistan in the Pulwama attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) last year.

He said in response to a paper shared by the Indian Government following the Pulwama attack, Pakistan constituted a high-level investigation team to examine its contents.

"As the information provided by India was incomplete, patchy and unsubstantiated, Pakistan shared two Aides-memoir, seeking further information and supporting evidence from India. India has been unable to provide any corroboration of its unfounded allegations," he added.

Besides mentioning the five-day visit of President of Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron of Pakistan and her interaction with senior leadership, the spokesperson also condemned the recent drone and missile attacks by Houthi Malitia targeting Saudi Arabia.

Pertaining to the death of nine Pakistani Hindu family members in Indian Joudhpur city, the spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's call for providing consular access, presence of Mission's doctor during postmortem and share updates on the investigation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Drone Taliban Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Foreign Office United Nations China Visit Doctor CPEC Baramula Jammu Lead Saudi Arabia August Family Media All From Government Agreement Share Pulwama Attack

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid reshuffles boards of Dubai Rac ..

24 minutes ago

UAE went beyond appreciating women to empowering t ..

24 minutes ago

Eastern Libyan Foreign Ministry Asks Minsk to Ensu ..

3 minutes ago

Office of Right to Public Service Commission inaug ..

3 minutes ago

Masks compulsory in all Paris as virus cases rise

3 minutes ago

Current torrential rain spell breaks rainfall reco ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.