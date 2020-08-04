UrduPoint.com
World Community Should Help End Indian Siege Of IOJK: Bilawal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday said the military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would not conquer the aspirations of the people of the bleeding valley.

The world community should use its leverage on the apartheid state of India to end the one year long siege and give access to the international human rights monitors in the occupied territory, he said in his message in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal.

Bilawal reiterated the commitment of the PPP founder PPP Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that "I will never compromise on the Kashmir issue". The PPP continued to stand by the Kashmiri brethren, he added.

The PPP leader said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-driven Hindutva ideology of apartheid being pursued by the butcher of Muslims, Narendra Modi, would not succeed and the issue of Kashmir would only be resolved through a plebiscite.

"For a peaceful and developing sub-continent, resolution of Kashmir is a must and without it there could be no peace in the region," he added.

He said the silence maintained by the international community over the Indian atrocities in IIOJK had raised the concerns of human rights activists worldwide and urged that the world should wake up from slumber and force India to lift the siege by allowing free exercise of their right to self-determination.

Bilawal Bhutto saluted the Kashmiri martyrs and expressed complete solidarity with them on behalf of the people of Pakistan and the PPP.

