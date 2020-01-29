World community should play role in resolving Kashmir issue: Provincial Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam

Provincial Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that Indian aggression in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir still continued

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that Indian aggression in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir still continued.

He expressed these views in a meeting with different representatives of the PTI at the New Minister Block on Wednesday.

He said the Punjab governor on behalf of the Punjab government sent a letter to 751 members of the European Parliament (EU) regarding Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively highlighted Kashmir issue and peace efforts by Pakistan before the world at all the international forums.

The world community now should have to play its role in settlement of Kashmir issue and also take strict notice of Indian government's atrocities on Kashmiris.