UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Community Should Play Role In Resolving Kashmir Issue: Provincial Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam

Faizan Hashmi 51 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:29 PM

World community should play role in resolving Kashmir issue: Provincial Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam

Provincial Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that Indian aggression in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir still continued

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that Indian aggression in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir still continued.

He expressed these views in a meeting with different representatives of the PTI at the New Minister Block on Wednesday.

He said the Punjab governor on behalf of the Punjab government sent a letter to 751 members of the European Parliament (EU) regarding Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively highlighted Kashmir issue and peace efforts by Pakistan before the world at all the international forums.

The world community now should have to play its role in settlement of Kashmir issue and also take strict notice of Indian government's atrocities on Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Governor Government Of Punjab Punjab Parliament Jammu Citizenship All Government

Recent Stories

India stokes flames of war in the region, AJK Pres ..

34 seconds ago

Attack kills 15 in eastern DR Congo

3 minutes ago

No Corona virus case reported,surveillance underwa ..

3 minutes ago

University of Sindh formally welcomes new students ..

3 minutes ago

Fourteen Militants Killed in Airstrike in Southern ..

3 minutes ago

Houthis Say Targeted Saudi Aramco Facilities With ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.