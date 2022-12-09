UrduPoint.com

World Community Should Stop India From HR Violations In IIoJK: Riaz Pirzada

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 07:34 PM

World community should stop India from HR violations in IIoJK: Riaz Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Human Rights Riaz Pirzada on Friday reiterated Pakistan's call to the world community to stop India from its blatant human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing a news conference along with PM Advisor on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira regarding the International Human Rights Day on 10th December, the minister said that India should immediately stop gross human rights violations while withdrawing its troops from IIOJK and lift all restrictions imposed here.

He expressed the resolve that Pakistan would continue its support with the Kashmiri people who are facing Indian atrocities.

Addressing the news conference Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the world must fulfill its responsibility to uphold the sanctity of law and human rights in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and Palestine.���He said Pakistan stands steadfast with its Kashmiri brethren and will raise voice at all international forums.

