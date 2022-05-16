World community should work for early resumption of Israel-Palestine peace talks: China

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Monday that the international community should take actions with a greater sense of urgency and work for the early resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel on the basis of the two-state solution, so as to achieve the comprehensive, just and lasting resolution of the Palestine question at an early date

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Monday that the international community should take actions with a greater sense of urgency and work for the early resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel on the basis of the two-state solution, so as to achieve the comprehensive, just and lasting resolution of the Palestine question at an early date.

Lately there has been ongoing tension between Palestine and Israel with frequent violent clashes. Both sides, Israel in particular, should stay calm and exercise restraint to prevent the situation from further deteriorating, he said during his regular briefing held here.

Zhao Lijian said that the Palestine question is at the root of issues in the middle East. The long denial of the Palestinian people's legitimate appeal of establishing an independent state has led to recurrences of tragic Palestinian-Israeli clashes.

The over 70-year-old historical injustice should not continue, he added.

In response to a question about attack by Israeli forces on funeral procession of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh, he said that the deceased should be respected. The scenes of mourners carrying the coffin being attacked and beaten were indeed unsettling and heart-wrenching.

We deeply regret the acts of the Israeli police. Again we deeply mourn the passing of the journalist, and express our sincere condolences to her families and colleagues, he added.

He said that China firmly rejects and strongly condemns all attacks on civilians, including acts of violence against journalists doing their job.

China believes the case should be handled in accordance with law and in a just manner, he added.