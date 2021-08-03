UrduPoint.com

World Community Urged To Play Role For Resolution Of Kashmir Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 03:00 PM

World community urged to play role for resolution of Kashmir issue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash on Monday urged international community and world organizations to play their due role in the just and peaceful resolution of the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute which has jeopardized peace of the entire region.

"On August 5 we will be reminding the world community and the so-called human rights organizations that Indian occupation forces have unleashed unprecedented and atrocious bloodshed in the the held valley, which was not only condemnable, but a kind of blot on their faces as well," the Chief Minister's Special Assistant told APP while commenting with regard to the 'Day of Exploitation (Youm-e-Istehsal)' which is to be observed on August 5.

He said that Pakistan had a strong and clear stance about fascist Modi's government's overtures to alter Kashmiri status through unlawful acts and added that Pakistan would never abandon the Kashmiri people and would continue supporting their just struggle for inalienable right to self-determination.

He said Pakistan strongly condemned Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and said that the "World's conscience should wake up," adding India went against UN Security Council resolutions by revoking Articles 370 and 35-A that abolished special status of IIOJ&K and this illegal and unilateral action had exposed the fascist Modi government's nefarious designs against oppressed Kashmiris.

He said the country's Prime Minister was an ambassador of Kashmir and had always highlighted the Kashmir dispute at international level before the world community more effectively.

Similarly, he added, people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and each child of the province was standing with Kashmiri brethren.

He regretted that our Kashmiri brethren were being subjugated and humiliated for demanding their democratic legitimate and basic right, adding he feared that the situation might go in the wrong direction and inflict damage to the regional peace.

He said the determination of Kashmiris against Indian tyrannies and suppression was manifestation of the fact that they would succeed in defeating their enemy (India) adding the brave Kashmiris, with the help of Allah Almighty would soon be able to live a violence-free life.

He said the entire nation, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, stood along with Kashmiri brethren and would continue to raise voice for them at every forum till achieving the right to self-determination for the Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Education Jammu August Government

Recent Stories

Scattered rain with thunderstorm likely in KP: Met ..

Scattered rain with thunderstorm likely in KP: Met

23 seconds ago
 Missing Belarus dissident found hanged in Ukraine ..

Missing Belarus dissident found hanged in Ukraine park

25 seconds ago
 UN Calls for Ceasefire as 40 Afghan Civilians Kill ..

UN Calls for Ceasefire as 40 Afghan Civilians Killed in One Day's Fighting in La ..

29 seconds ago
 Media urged to create awareness for importance of ..

Media urged to create awareness for importance of breastfeeding: Dr Sultan

19 minutes ago
 Three youth electrocuted in faisalabad

Three youth electrocuted in faisalabad

19 minutes ago
 21,744 teachers vaccinated in Faisalabad

21,744 teachers vaccinated in Faisalabad

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.