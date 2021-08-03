World community urged to play role for resolution of Kashmir issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash on Monday urged international community and world organizations to play their due role in the just and peaceful resolution of the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute which has jeopardized peace of the entire region.

"On August 5 we will be reminding the world community and the so-called human rights organizations that Indian occupation forces have unleashed unprecedented and atrocious bloodshed in the the held valley, which was not only condemnable, but a kind of blot on their faces as well," the Chief Minister's Special Assistant told APP while commenting with regard to the 'Day of Exploitation (Youm-e-Istehsal)' which is to be observed on August 5.

He said that Pakistan had a strong and clear stance about fascist Modi's government's overtures to alter Kashmiri status through unlawful acts and added that Pakistan would never abandon the Kashmiri people and would continue supporting their just struggle for inalienable right to self-determination.

He said Pakistan strongly condemned Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and said that the "World's conscience should wake up," adding India went against UN Security Council resolutions by revoking Articles 370 and 35-A that abolished special status of IIOJ&K and this illegal and unilateral action had exposed the fascist Modi government's nefarious designs against oppressed Kashmiris.

He said the country's Prime Minister was an ambassador of Kashmir and had always highlighted the Kashmir dispute at international level before the world community more effectively.

Similarly, he added, people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and each child of the province was standing with Kashmiri brethren.

He regretted that our Kashmiri brethren were being subjugated and humiliated for demanding their democratic legitimate and basic right, adding he feared that the situation might go in the wrong direction and inflict damage to the regional peace.

He said the determination of Kashmiris against Indian tyrannies and suppression was manifestation of the fact that they would succeed in defeating their enemy (India) adding the brave Kashmiris, with the help of Allah Almighty would soon be able to live a violence-free life.

He said the entire nation, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, stood along with Kashmiri brethren and would continue to raise voice for them at every forum till achieving the right to self-determination for the Kashmiris.