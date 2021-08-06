World community urged to stop Indian aggression in Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Lahore condemning the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, has urged the world community to stop the human rights violations by Indian forces.

JI leaders Zikrullah Mujahid, Ahmed Salman and others addressing different events in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, strongly condemned the Modi government for using state terrorism against the innocent Kashmiris. They also condemned India for revoking article 370 to end special status of Kashmir.

The JI leaders said that the whole nation stands united to support the Kashmiri people.They further said that Pakistan government having its strong voice on international fronts, should utilize all forums to get support for implementing the resolutions of United Nations Organization (UNO) on Kashmir.

They said the JI has a stance from day first that Kashmiri people should be given right to decide their future. They were of the view that Indian occupation forces are committing war crimes against the innocent people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the world community must come forward to stop the genocide of the Kashmiris.

They said that the Pakistani nation will continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiris for their right to self determination.