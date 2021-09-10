UrduPoint.com

World Community's Constructive Engagement Imperative For Enduring Peace, Stability In Afghanistan:COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday reiterating Pakistan's firm commitment to peace, said constructive engagement and sustained humanitarian support for Afghanistan by the world community was imperative for enduring peace and stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 )

The Army Chief addressed while chairing the 243rd Corps Commanders' Conference held here at GHQ, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar in a media release.

The participants took comprehensive review of global, regional and domestic security environment.

The Forum was apprised on prevalent situation in Afghanistan, especially security along Pak - Afghan Border and effective safeguards in place against various threats.

The COAS expressed satisfaction over efficacy of the comprehensive border management regime due to which Pakistan's Borders and Internal Security remained intact amid a crisis situation in the region.

The COAS appreciated Army's support and role towards the overall evacuation and transit related effort under taken in support of evacuation of foreign and Afghan populace from Afghanistan to other countries.

Close cooperation amongst all regional stakeholders was essential for a prosperous and peaceful region, the Forum emphasised .

The designs of external and internal forces inimical to peace and stability in Pakistan should be thwarted at all costs, the COAS concluded.

The Forum also paid homage to Syed Ali Shah Geelani for his lifelong struggle and sacrifices as leader of the indigenous Freedom Movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people who continue facing Indian state oppression and violence.

The COAS appreciated formations for their efforts for conductingMuharram in a peaceful manner and instructed complete readiness to counter conventional and non-conventional threats.

