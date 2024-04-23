World Confidence For Investment In Pakistan Enhanced After PML-N Govt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 09:40 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) from Khnaewal, Muhammad Khan Daha said that world has shown keen interest in ivestment in Pakistan after PML-N came to power in recent general elections.
Talking to a select group of Joujralists on Tuesday, he informed that Saudi Arabia had inked agreement of 9 billion Dollars with Pakistan last week during a high level delegation visit of KSA.
He appreciated Saudi investment in the country adding that other friendly countries including China will also support us by investment.
The MNA reminisced that China had waived off loans in the past too and added that Pak-Sino ties would strengthened in future too.
Relations of Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would also improve, he hoped.
Mr Daha welcomed Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, visit to Pakistan.
APP/qbs/mjk
