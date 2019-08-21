World considering Kashmir as disputed territory: Fatyana

Member National Assembly (MNA) of PTI, Riaz Fatyana Wednesday said that Kashmir issue had been discussed in United National Security Council after 50 year and the world community was considering it now a disputed territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) of PTI , Riaz Fatyana Wednesday said that Kashmir issue had been discussed in United National Security Council after 50 year and the world community was considering it now a disputed territory.

Talking to ptv news, he said that US President Donald Trump had discussed the issue with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on telephone.

The MNA said that Donald Trump had already offered his mediation role on Kashmir dispute as it was a nuclear flash point. "If Donald Trump play a role of mediator on Kashmir and any decision will come on the issue, the government will accept it by taking parliament and masses into confidence", he added.

He said India was committing ceasefire violations on eastern border of Pakistan to divert the world community's attention from human right violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Many people had martyred on Line of Control (LoC) in Indian unprovoked firing.

India had abrogated articles 370 and 35 to abolish special status of Kashmir, adding India could not take any decision regarding Kashmir without approval from Kashmir assembly according to these articles.

Fatyana said that Pakistan was playing active role to highlight Indian atrocities in IoK as Kashmir was its Jugular vein. Pakistan had strong foreign policy on Kashmir and wanted to resolve Kashmir issue through peaceful manner and in accordance with the resolution of United Nation Security Council and aspiration of Kashmiri peoples.

"If India make any adventurism on the eastern border, Pakistan will retaliate it in befitting manners," he added.