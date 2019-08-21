UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Considering Kashmir As Disputed Territory: Fatyana

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 10:58 PM

World considering Kashmir as disputed territory: Fatyana

Member National Assembly (MNA) of PTI, Riaz Fatyana Wednesday said that Kashmir issue had been discussed in United National Security Council after 50 year and the world community was considering it now a disputed territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) of PTI, Riaz Fatyana Wednesday said that Kashmir issue had been discussed in United National Security Council after 50 year and the world community was considering it now a disputed territory.

Talking to ptv news, he said that US President Donald Trump had discussed the issue with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on telephone.

The MNA said that Donald Trump had already offered his mediation role on Kashmir dispute as it was a nuclear flash point. "If Donald Trump play a role of mediator on Kashmir and any decision will come on the issue, the government will accept it by taking parliament and masses into confidence", he added.

He said India was committing ceasefire violations on eastern border of Pakistan to divert the world community's attention from human right violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Many people had martyred on Line of Control (LoC) in Indian unprovoked firing.

India had abrogated articles 370 and 35 to abolish special status of Kashmir, adding India could not take any decision regarding Kashmir without approval from Kashmir assembly according to these articles.

Fatyana said that Pakistan was playing active role to highlight Indian atrocities in IoK as Kashmir was its Jugular vein. Pakistan had strong foreign policy on Kashmir and wanted to resolve Kashmir issue through peaceful manner and in accordance with the resolution of United Nation Security Council and aspiration of Kashmiri peoples.

"If India make any adventurism on the eastern border, Pakistan will retaliate it in befitting manners," he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Firing Imran Khan Resolution National Assembly Occupied Kashmir Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Parliament Nuclear Narendra Modi Trump Border From Government PTV

Recent Stories

MoF announces amendment of the Cabinet Decision on ..

46 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Urges Iran to Take Steps t ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Development of INF-Banned US Missiles A ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Views Latest US Missile Test as Risk to Glo ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, Germany Hope New Ukrainian Government to R ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Administration Considers Allowing States, Ci ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.