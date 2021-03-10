World Consumer Day to be observed on March 15

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Assistant Director District Consumer Protection Council Gujranwala Malik Asim Ali Awan has said that all arrangements have been made to observe the "World Consumer Day" on March 15 in Gujranwala district.

He said that consumer awareness lectures will be delivered in colleges and universities. An awareness campaign will also be launched at the tehsil level in collaboration with the assistant commissioners, he added.

He said this year the official slogan of the World Consumer Day is to control plastic pollution.

He appealed to the print and electronic media to play their role to create awareness among the public about the Consumer Day.