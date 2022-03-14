UrduPoint.com

World Consumer Rights Day Observed In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2022 | 06:48 PM

World Consumer Rights Day observed in Abbottabad

Deputy Director Consumer Protection Abbottabad Sajjad Shah Monday said that the consumer movement marked March 15 as World Consumer Rights Day every year, by raising global awareness about consumer rights and needs

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar regarding World Consumer Rights Day held at Abbottabad Press Club.

Sajjad Shah said that this was an opportunity to draw the attention of the people every year to the fundamental rights of all consumers, to respect their needs and to protect them.

He said that if any consumer has an issue against the retailer or the seller, they could come with the payment receipt at any consumer office we would provide them timely justice, without the cooperation of masses it was impossible for any department including the Consumer Protection Agency to function, there was always a margin of improvement, he added.

The AD said that the consumers must see the expiration and manufacturing date before purchasing groceries, must take the receipts while visiting hotels or purchasing from the general stores, cosmetics, furniture, clothing store, medical stores, crockery, tailor shop.

The seminar was attended by the President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Malik Sajjad, President Chamber of Commerce Naeem Awan, Assistant Director Consumer Protection from Mansehra, Haripur and officers of other departments, civil society and school children of various schools.

