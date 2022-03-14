UrduPoint.com

World Consumer Rights Day To Be Observed On Tuesday

Published March 14, 2022

World Consumer Rights Day to be observed on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :World Consumer Rights Day would be observed on March 15 to create awareness among consumers.

Assistant Director Legal District Consumer Protection Council (DCPC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Sufian Gondal said that under the Punjab Consumer Law, citizens can file their case without a lawyer. No legal fee would be charged from consumer, he added.

District Consumer Protection Councils and Consumer Courts have been established in 17 districts of the province (Lahore, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, D.G. Khan, Sargodha, Gujrat, Sialkot, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi), which also cover adjacent districts, to deliver justice to the consumers at their doorsteps.

The District Consumer Protection Council DCPC Rawalpindi is functioning under the chairmanship of District Coordination Officer, Rawalpindi.

On the complaints of consumers, fines have been imposed on the violators.

DCPC Rawalpindi is working and providing redress to the consumers.

Awareness among the public is being created by DCPC, Rawalpindi through publicity and visits to Union Councils and Educational Institutes in the whole district.

The aim and objective of this Act is to remove unnecessary dangerous products and faulty and defective services from trade and commerce.

The Act provides that prices be exhibited at the business places and receipts be issued to the purchasers.

If the sellers are not complying with, please make complaints to the Authority (District Coordination Officer) or the District Consumer Protection Council office, action would be taken against the violators by imposing fines up to Rs. 50, 000/-.

All the public functionalities and non-official members of DCPC, Rawalpindi are requested to make positive efforts in this regard.

