World Contraception Day Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Population Welfare Department here on Monday observed World Contraception Day 2022 aimed to create awareness among people regarding safe family planning.

In this connection, a ceremony was held at Hayatabad. Reproductive Health Services Centre (RHSC) In-charge Dr Saba Shafiq, Family Centre In-charge Jhangi, Programme Organizer Shahnaz Yousafzai and District Officer Population Welfare (DOPW) Abbottabad, Shams ur Rehman addressed the ceremony.

The speakers said that the day was being observed throughout the world, including in Pakistan and the best way to mark the day was to create awareness among people on population control, for which the role of media was important.

Dr Saba Shafiq said most people were still avoiding use of medication for family planning. She said that mass awareness was necessary to remove misconceptions about contraception.

DOPW Shams ur Rehman said the KP Population Welfare Department in collaboration with other stakeholders was providing the necessary tools and equipment to the health units in order to achieve the desired objectives.

He said the teams of the department were deputed to different areas in the province for creating awareness against self medication, and sensitizing people on the importance of family planning.

The speakers also recommended such awareness campaigns in other parts of the province so that families could help maintain a better lifestyle.

