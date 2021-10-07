UrduPoint.com

World Cotton Day Celebrated At Islamia University Of Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:57 PM

World Cotton Day celebrated at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

World Cotton Day was celebrated at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB)under the umbrella of the National Cotton Breeding Research Institute (NCBI).

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :World Cotton Day was celebrated at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB)under the umbrella of the National Cotton Breeding Research Institute (NCBI).

NCBI is recently established keeping in view the vision of the Prime Minister under the supervision of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on food Security Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema.

The institute was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his recent visit to the university in the presence of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar and Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam.

Since its inception, the institute is working hard to achieve its objectives under the direction of Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar, Pro-Chancellor Raja Yasir Hamayun Sarfraz and the dynamic leadership of the Vice-Chancellor Eng.

Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob.

The event was organized in the faculty of Agriculture and Environment and chaired by the Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar and attended by the deans, directors, faculty members, researchers and students. Director NCBI and Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Prof. Dr Muhammad Iqbal briefed the audience about the valuable contribution of the IUB in cotton crop revival.

The role of IUB varieties is pivotal as 40 per cent of the cotton crop grown in Punjab is covered by the cultivars of IUB. The new candidate lines have the potential to tolerate water shortage, heat resistance, whitefly tolerance and other biotic and abiotic stresses.

A walk was also arranged to commemorate the importance of the cotton crop after the seminar.

