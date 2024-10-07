World Cotton Day observed at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) National Cotton Breeding Institute, Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a special event on World Cotton Day under

the theme "Cotton for Good".

Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environment Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain Turabi, Research Scientist Eurofins Agro Science Services Australia Waqas Zahid, Director National Cotton Breeding Institute Dr Usman Aziz, Dr Moin, Iftikhar Ali, Dr Hafiz Tanveer Ahmed, Dr Abdul Rehman, Dr Humayun Raza and other faculty members

and students participated.

Dr Tanveer Hussain Turabi emphasized the important role of cotton in Pakistan's economy and the importance of collaborative research and development in increasing productivity and sustainability.

The participants said it served as a platform to create awareness about challenges and opportunities of cotton production while promoting collaboration among stakeholders to ensure a sustainable future of cotton production in Pakistan.

Later, the participants, teachers and students cut a cake and participated in an awareness walk in

connection with the World Cotton Day.