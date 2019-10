(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) will also observe World Cotton Day on Monday to highlight the importance of cotton in the world economy.

A seminar will be held at the IUB to mark the day. Various experts will address the seminar. The seminar will be followed by an awareness walk.