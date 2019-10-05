UrduPoint.com
World Cotton Day Seminar On 7th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 01:57 PM

World Cotton Day seminar on 7th

Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) is organizing a seminar to mark the World Cotton Day on Monday (October 7) here at its auditorium hall.

MULTAN, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) is organizing a seminar to mark the World Cotton Day on Monday (October 7) here at its auditorium hall.

Director CCRI Dr Zahid Mahmood said that a walk would also be staged before the start of seminar.

DG Cotton Research Punjab Dr Abid Mahmood will deliver a key note address, while skin specialist Dr Talat Naseem will present a detailed description on Natural Fiber verses Synthetic Fiber in his speech.

Students from different schools will participate in the debate competition to be held in the seminar followed by poems recitation.

A tableau to mark the day would also be presented. Country manager of cotton connect, Arif Hamid would discuss on "Sustainable cotton production achieving through businesses engagement."

