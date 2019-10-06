'World Cotton Day' to be observed in Multan on Monday

MULTAN, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::Like other parts of the world, 'World Cotton Day' will be observed here on Monday, October 7.

According to Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan director Dr Zahid Mahmood, elaborate programme in consultation with food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, ITC, and International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) have been chalked out to celebrate the Day, a CCRI Multan press release Sunday said.

The CCRI Multan is going to hold different events on October 7, including videos to be played at important cross-sections in the city to create awareness among people about cotton.

It would also hold a Cotton Walk on Oct 7, at 9:30 am, to be followed by a programme to disseminate latest information on cotton to stakeholders.

Dr Abid Mahmood, Director General Research Punjab, would dilate upon cotton situation 2019 after formal opening of the ceremony with recitation of verses from Holy Quran, Naat (Peace Be Upon Him), and brief on cotton by Dr Zahid Mahmood.

Dr Talat Naseem, a skin specialist, would deliver lecture comparing natural fibre against synthetic fibre while Dr Shakeel Ahmad would speak on adaptation to climate change. A progressive grower would highlight the importance of cotton.

Country manager CottonConnect, Arif Hamid Makhdum, would speak about sustainable cotton production through business engagement to be followed by a concluding panel discussion.

Students would use their oratory skills at CCRI Multan at a speech contest on cotton. They would also recite poems on cotton and perform tableaus.