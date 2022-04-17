World Creativity and Innovation Day to be marked on April 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the globe ,World Creativity and Innovation Day (WCID) will be marked on April 21 across the globe including Pakistan to raise awareness around the importance of creativity and innovation in problem solving with respect to advancing the United Nations sustainable development goals, also known as the "global goals".

The day was created with UN resolution 71/284 with the support of 80 countries. The first World Creativity and Innovation Day was celebrated on April 21, 2018.

The purpose of the day is to encourage creative multidisciplinary thinking at the individual and group levels which, according to a special report on the creative economy by UNESCO, UNDP, and UNOSSC, has "become the true wealth of nations in the 21st century."