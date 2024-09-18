World Culture Festival from September 26

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Asif Hyder Shah, Wednesday, announced that the 35-day World Culture Festival in Karachi, featuring over 400 artists from 40 countries, will commence on September 26, 2024.

The landmark cultural event making its debut in the country was being fully supported and owned by the Sindh Government and it will showcase a diverse range of performances, including Sindhi folk singers and indigenous musical instruments, the Chief Secretary said while chairing a meeting held here to review the arrangements and security for the festival, said a statement issued here.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Secretary Universities Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Secretary Implementation and Coordination, Additional I.G. Karachi Javed Alam Odho, President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah and other officers of relevant departments.

The CS Sindh instructed the Additional I.G. Karachi to ensure stringent security measures and directed the Secretary of Universities to invite students from all universities of the province to attend the festival.

He also advised Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to ensure the repair and beautification of city roads.

He emphasized that the festival will enhance international tourism and cultural connections in Sindh. He assured that all artists and guests attending the festival will receive a warm welcome, with a special desk set up at Karachi Airport for their convenience.

The Chief Secretary also mentioned that the Commissioner Karachi and the Secretary of Implementation and Coordination will stay in touch with all relevant departments to ensure smooth arrangements.

President ACP Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah informed the meeting that the festival will continue from September 26 to October 30 and it will feature performances from various regions, including the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Arab countries.

He said that the festival will include traditional performances by Sindhi folk artists and the use of indigenous musical instruments, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Additional I.G. Karachi Javed Alam Odho assured that a comprehensive security plan is in place for the major event.