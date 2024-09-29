World Culture Festival highlights diversity, promotes cross-cultural understanding: minister

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Sindh Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah appreciated the World Culture Festival as a vibrant celebration of global unity and diversity as it brings together participants from numerous countries, showcasing their unique cultural traditions through captivating performances in music, dance, and fine arts.
The World Culture Festival is bringing together individuals from over 100 countries to promote cross-cultural understanding and exchange, he said while talking to a Private news channel.
This spectacular event showcases the rich cultural heritage of nations from around the globe, featuring mesmerizing performances in music, dance, art, and cuisine, he added.
By celebrating diversity and promoting cross-cultural understanding, the World Culture Festival inspires a sense of global citizenship, tolerance and peace, he mentioned.
He said this festival is a powerful platform for cultural exchange, promoting unity and understanding among nations.
The World Culture Festival is a dream platform for artists to share their culture and connect with others, he added.
Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah also expressed gratitude to foreign artists participating in the World Culture Festival, underscoring the government's commitment to continue hosting such events.
By organizing these events, the government aims to showcase the country's diverse traditions, music, dance, and art, thereby enhancing its cultural visibility on the international stage, he highlighted.
Moreover, he said festivals like these can have a profound effect on the local community, generating economic benefits, promoting cultural preservation, and strengthening social bonds.
