World Culture Festival Karachi In Full Swing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 11:49 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) World Culture Festival Karachi 2024, organized by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, is in full swing ,offering a vibrant showcase of cultural performances.
On the eighth day of the World Culture Festival Karachi, the Italian Nina Theatre Puppet Company presented a spectacular show titled "Put Your Heart into It" at Auditorium II. Nina, the lead artist, showcased her acting skills on stage using puppets, creating a mesmerizing experience for the audience.
The event began with a unique street puppet performance by French artist Alven Voyagers, who entertained students and people gathered outside the hall with his humor and distinctive style.
During the theater play, Italian artist Nina narrated various stories through puppets, especially for school children and young patients suffering from Thalassemia.
The children thoroughly enjoyed her playful and humorous performance, laughing and engaging with her act. In her concluding remarks, Nina expressed her gratitude. She said that "I travel around the world, sharing emotions like friendship and love through my stories. Performing for children has been a dream of mine since childhood.
