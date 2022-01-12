World Customs Day to be celebrated on Jan 20 in Sukkur

The World Customs Day will be celebrated enthusiastically at Sukkur Custom on January 20,2022

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The World Customs Day will be celebrated enthusiastically at Sukkur Custom on January 20,2022.

The celebrations will begin with hoisting of national flag by Deputy Collector Custom Sukkur at 9:00 a.

m.

The officials of Federal government departments will also attend the event. On the occasion, smuggled foreign liquor and other contraband items will be destroyed making the effective anti-smuggling activities by the Pakistan Customs.