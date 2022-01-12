UrduPoint.com

World Customs Day To Be Celebrated On Jan 20 In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2022 | 07:55 PM

The World Customs Day will be celebrated enthusiastically at Sukkur Custom on January 20,2022

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The World Customs Day will be celebrated enthusiastically at Sukkur Custom on January 20,2022.

The celebrations will begin with hoisting of national flag by Deputy Collector Custom Sukkur at 9:00 a.

m.

The officials of Federal government departments will also attend the event. On the occasion, smuggled foreign liquor and other contraband items will be destroyed making the effective anti-smuggling activities by the Pakistan Customs.

