World Day Against Child Labor to be observed on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The World Day Against Child Labor will be observed on June 12 (Wednesday) to raise awareness of the plight of child laborers world-wide.

Hundreds of millions of girls and boys around the world are affected by child labor, a problem both in developing and developed countries.

Every year, numerous events held around the world on June 12 to mark the World Day Against Child Labor and call attention to the problem.

The World Day Against Child Labor is a global observance, Child labor is especially rampant in many developing countries but even in industrialized nations many children are forced to work.

According to UNICEF, children in the United States "are employed in agriculture, a high proportion of them from immigrant or ethnic-minority families." There have also been a number of incidents of westerns companies exploiting child laborers in developing countries to save production costs.

In 2011, there were an estimated 215 million child laborers in the world - 115 million of which were involved in hazardous work.

To combat child labor around the world the International Labor Organization (ILO) initiated the World Day Against Child Labor in 2002.

This year theme, "Children shouldn't work in fields,but on dreams.