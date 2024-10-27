World Day For Audiovisual Heritage Marked On Sunday
Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) World Day for Audiovisual Heritage was marked on October 27 (Sunday) across the globe including Pakistan to highlight the importance of preserving the moving images and sounds recordings that have captured humanity’s most significant moments.
Different cultural and archives departments arranged programmes and events to highlight this year’s theme, “Your Window to the World” which emphasizes how audiovisual materials like films, radio broadcasts and television have shaped cultural understanding and recorded history in ways no other medium can.
Since much of the history is documented in the world through digital means, the event serves as a reminder of the fragile nature of audiovisual materials, which are prone to deterioration if not properly preserved.
From rare footage of global events to the voices of leaders, activists, and ordinary people, these archives form a bridge to the past, offering invaluable insights into the social, political, and cultural transformations of our time.
This year, cultural institutions, filmmakers, historians, and archivists from around the globe organized special screenings, panel discussions, and workshops aimed at raising awareness about the importance of safeguarding these records.
The main events took place at major heritage institutions, including the British Film Institute, UNESCO, and national archives, where experts will showcase newly restored works and discuss innovative techniques for audiovisual preservation.
The day also witnessed numerous public campaigns encouraging support for preservation efforts, reminding us that what we save today will continue to be a vital resource for generations to come.
The World Day for Audiovisual Heritage (WDAH) is a commemoration of the adoption, in 1980 by the 21st General Conference, of the Recommendation for the Safeguarding and Preservation of Moving Images.
The day provides an occasion to raise general awareness of the need to take urgent measures and to acknowledge the importance of audiovisual documents.
In this way, World Day also serves as an opportunity for UNESCO’s Member States to evaluate their performance with respect to implementing the 2015 Recommendation Concerning the Preservation of, and Access to, Documentary Heritage, Including in Digital Form.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Balochistan urges business community to take advantage of investment opportunities in Baloc ..2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s senators’ delegation visits Uzbekistan Senate Secretariat in Tashkent2 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity: Gilgit-Baltistan observes 'Kashmir Black Day' with rallies, protests2 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP congratulates newly elected Commonwealth secretary-general Shirley Botchwey3 minutes ago
-
Rising smog level in Pakistan exacerbated by stable meteorological conditions: PMD3 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Black Day observed in Sanghar12 minutes ago
-
Lok Virsa calls vendors, artisans to book stalls for Lok Mela in November12 minutes ago
-
Rana tanveer condemns Indian atrocities13 minutes ago
-
RDA seals 57 under-construction buildings on dengue SOPs violations13 minutes ago
-
Emerson University observes Black Day13 minutes ago
-
India has long history of oppression in Held Kashmir: Azam Nazeer Tarar23 minutes ago
-
Breast cancer increasing due to victims' silence23 minutes ago