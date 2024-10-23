World Day for Audiovisual Heritage to be marked on October 27

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) World Day for Audiovisual Heritage will be marked on October 27 across the globe including Pakistan to highlight the importance of preserving the moving images and sounds recordings that have captured humanity’s most significant moments.

Different cultural and archives departments will arrange programmes and events to highlight this year’s theme, “Your Window to the World” which emphasizes how audiovisual materials like films, radio broadcasts and television have shaped cultural understanding and recorded history in ways no other medium can.

Since much of the history is documented in the world through digital means, the event serves as a reminder of the fragile nature of audiovisual materials, which are prone to deterioration if not properly preserved.

From rare footage of global events to the voices of leaders, activists, and ordinary people, these archives form a bridge to the past, offering invaluable insights into the social, political, and cultural transformations of our time.

This year, cultural institutions, filmmakers, historians, and archivists from around the globe are set to hold special screenings, panel discussions, and workshops aimed at raising awareness about the importance of safeguarding these records.

The main events will take place at major heritage institutions, including the British Film Institute, UNESCO, and national archives, where experts will showcase newly restored works and discuss innovative techniques for audiovisual preservation.

The day will also see numerous public campaigns encouraging support for preservation efforts, reminding us that what we save today will continue to be a vital resource for generations to come.

The World Day for Audiovisual Heritage (WDAH) is a commemoration of the adoption, in 1980 by the 21st General Conference, of the Recommendation for the Safeguarding and Preservation of Moving Images.

The day provides an occasion to raise general awareness of the need to take urgent measures and to acknowledge the importance of audiovisual documents.

In this way, World Day also serves as an opportunity for UNESCO’s Member States to evaluate their performance with respect to implementing the 2015 Recommendation Concerning the Preservation of, and Access to, Documentary Heritage, Including in Digital Form.