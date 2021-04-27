UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Day For Safety And Health At Work To Be Marked Tomorrow

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:12 PM

World Day for Safety and Health at Work to be marked tomorrow

World Day for Safety and Health at Work will be marked on April 28 to raise awareness of workplace safety and health issues across the globe including Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :World Day for Safety and Health at Work will be marked on April 28 to raise awareness of workplace safety and health issues across the globe including Pakistan.

Organizations, communities, individuals, and government bodies to promote an international campaign known as World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

Community leaders and organizational representatives often promote the day by speaking out on issues such as workplace health and safety standards.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) started observing the World Day for Safety and Health at Work on April 28, 2003. The ILO is devoted to advancing opportunities for people to obtain decent and productive work in conditions of freedom, equity, security and human dignity.

It aims to promote rights at work, encourage decent employment opportunities, boost social protection, and strengthen dialogue in work-related issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Ilo April Government Labour Employment

Recent Stories

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

46 minutes ago

LHC stays work on Dadocha Dam

3 minutes ago

Next OPEC+ Meeting Scheduled for June 1 - Novak

3 minutes ago

PSG's star quality gives Guardiola sleepless night ..

3 minutes ago

NAB Chairman urges collective efforts for eradicat ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC+ Confirms Current Terms of Deal to Limit Oil ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.