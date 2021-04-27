World Day for Safety and Health at Work to be marked tomorrow

World Day for Safety and Health at Work will be marked on April 28 to raise awareness of workplace safety and health issues across the globe including Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :World Day for Safety and Health at Work will be marked on April 28 to raise awareness of workplace safety and health issues across the globe including Pakistan.

Organizations, communities, individuals, and government bodies to promote an international campaign known as World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

Community leaders and organizational representatives often promote the day by speaking out on issues such as workplace health and safety standards.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) started observing the World Day for Safety and Health at Work on April 28, 2003. The ILO is devoted to advancing opportunities for people to obtain decent and productive work in conditions of freedom, equity, security and human dignity.

It aims to promote rights at work, encourage decent employment opportunities, boost social protection, and strengthen dialogue in work-related issues.