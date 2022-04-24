UrduPoint.com

World Day For Safety And Health At Work To Be Marked On April 28

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2022 | 12:50 PM

World Day for Safety and Health at Work to be marked on April 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :World Day for Safety and Health at Work will be observed on April 28 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan to help raise awareness of workplace safety and health issues.

The UN, ILO and other organizations, communities, individuals, and government bodies with an interest in workplace health and safety unite on or around April 28 to promote an international campaign known as World Day for Safety and Health at Work. The UN posts this event in its events Calendar each year.

Community leaders and organizational representatives often promote the day by speaking out on issues such as workplace health and safety standards.

Various media have promoted the day through news articles and broadcast programs. Different types of events and activities that center on workplace health and safety are held in many countries on or around April 28 each year.

Safety-DayThe International Labour Organization (ILO) started observing the World Day for Safety and Health at Work on April 28, 2003. The ILO is devoted to advancing opportunities for people to obtain decent and productive work in conditions of freedom, equity, security and human dignity. It aims to promote rights at work, encourage decent employment opportunities, boost social protection, and strengthen dialogue in work-related issues.

