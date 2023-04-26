UrduPoint.com

World Day For Safety And Health At Work To Be Marked On April 28

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the globe World Day for Safety and Health at Work will be marked on Friday (April 28) across the globe including Pakistan which will help raise awareness of workplace safety and health issues.

The organizations such as the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the United Nations (UN) will actively promote the World Day for Safety and Health at Work on April 28 every year.

The UN, ILO, and other organizations, communities, individuals, and government bodies with an interest in workplace health and safety unite on or around April 28 to promote an international campaign known as World Day for Safety and Health at Work. The UN posts this event in its events Calendar each year.

Community leaders and organizational representatives often promote the day by speaking out on issues such as workplace health and safety standards.

Various media have promoted the day through news articles and broadcast programs.

Different types of events and activities that center on workplace health and safety are held in many countries on or around April 28 each year.

The ILO is devoted to advancing opportunities for people to obtain decent and productive work in conditions of freedom, equity, security and human dignity.

It aims to promote rights at work, encourage decent employment opportunities, boost social protection, and strengthen dialogue in work-related issues.

