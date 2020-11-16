World Day for Tolerance marked

World Day for Tolerance was marked on Monday across the globe including Pakistan to educate people about the importance of tolerance and the negative impacts of intolerance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :World Day for Tolerance was marked on Monday across the globe including Pakistan to educate people about the importance of tolerance and the negative impacts of intolerance.

The Tolerance Day a time for people learned about respecting and recognized the rights and beliefs of others.

Many educators used the theme of this day to helped students in classrooms or in lecture theatres understand issues centered on tolerance and human rights.

Human rights activists used this day as an opportunity to spoke out on human rights laws, especially with regard to banning and punishing hate crimes and discrimination against minorities.

In 1996 the UN General Assembly invited member states to observe the International Day for Tolerance on November 16, with activities directed towards both educational establishments and the wider public (resolution 51/95 of 12 December).