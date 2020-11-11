UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Day For Tolerance To Be Marked On Nov 16

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:47 PM

World Day for Tolerance to be marked on Nov 16

Like other parts of the globe, World Day for Tolerance will be marked on November 16(Monday) across the globe including Pakistan to educate people about the need for tolerance in society and to help them understand the negative effects of intolerance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the globe, World Day for Tolerance will be marked on November 16(Monday) across the globe including Pakistan to educate people about the need for tolerance in society and to help them understand the negative effects of intolerance.

The Tolerance Day is a time for people to learn about respecting and recognizing the rights and beliefs of others. It is also a time of reflection and debate on the negative effects of intolerance.

Many educators use the theme of this day to help students in classrooms or in lecture theatres understand issues centered on tolerance, human rights and non-violence.

These issues are also found in text books, lesson material and other educational resources used for this event.

Human rights activists also use this day as an opportunity to speak out on human rights laws, especially with regard to banning and punishing hate crimes and discrimination against minorities.

In the workplace, special training programs, talks, or messages from workplace leaders about the importance of tolerance are utilized on this day.

In 1996 the UN General Assembly invited member states to observe the International Day for Tolerance on November 16, with activities directed towards both educational establishments and the wider public (resolution 51/95 of 12 December).

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution World United Nations November December Event From

Recent Stories

National Cricket Squad for New Zealand tour announ ..

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders offers condolences on death of Bahrain ..

5 minutes ago

Germany reports 18,487 new coronavirus cases

50 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.72 a barrel T ..

50 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister arrives at Foreign Office

55 minutes ago

Australian parliament to probe Murdoch media domin ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.