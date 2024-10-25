World Day Of Climate Action Celebrated At IUB
Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) On the occasion of World Day of Climate Action 2024, the Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental of The Islamia University of Bahawalpur organised a seminar, an awareness walk and plantation drive in collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund Pakistan, International Centre for Climate Change, Food Security and Sustainability and Environment Protection Society.
The theme of the seminar was aligned with the theme of this year's Environment Action Day, "Climate Action, Challenges and Opportunities for Sustainable Agriculture". In their discussion, the experts discussed the effects of climate change on Pakistan's agriculture, sustainable agricultural practices, and food systems in the context of climate change.
Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum emphasized on climate smart agriculture which is very important for Pakistan's food security and environmental sustainability. Dean Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain Turabi said that it is very important to integrate climate change research and policy for sustainable development. He thanked the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran for his special guidance and support in organizing the Climate Action Day celebrations. Prof. Dr. Wajid Naseem Jatoi, Dr. Muhammad Aun Samar Raza, Dr. Muhammad Adnan Bukhari, Dr. Muhammad Abdullah, faculty members and students participated in large-scale Climate Action Day activities.
