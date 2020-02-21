World Day of Mother Languages marked at Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF)

The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) Department of Punjabi organised a function to mark the World Day of Mother Languages, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) : The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) Department of Punjabi organised a function to mark the World Day of Mother Languages, here on Friday.

Dean Faculty of Islamic and Oriental Learning Dr Muhammad Asif Awan, chairman Department of History & Pak Studies Dr Rizwanullah Kokab, In-charge Department of Punjabi Dr Fayyaz Hussain Maghyana and Dr Dilshad Ahmed highlighted the importance of the mother languages.

They said that getting education in mother language Punjabi was the basic right of every Punjab-speaking person. They said that Punjabi should be basic language at Primary, secondary, college and university level for promotion of the language.