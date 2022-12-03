UrduPoint.com

World Day Of Persons With Disabilities Observed In Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :District administration North Waziristan in collaboration with Social Welfare Department and local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Saturday.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) North Waziristan, Shahid Ali Khan, Commandant Tochi Scouts, Brigadier Rizwan, chairman Tehsil Council, Maulana Nek Zaman, civil and military officer, local elders, and persons with disabilities from across the district attended the function.

On this occasion, persons with disabilities highlighted their problems and hardships before the government officials.

Addressing the participants, DC Shahid Ali Khan and Commandant Tochi Scouts, Brigadier Rizwan assured the persons with disabilities regarding special quota in technical education, internship quota for qualified disabled persons, the establishment of the special counter in NADRA office, provision of domicile to such persons at their door steps, provision of wheelchairs and other welfare activities for them.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner also announced the establishment of a special fund for disabled persons and donated a donation of Rs.0.2 million in it from his own pocket, while Malik Khan Marjan also announced Rs.50,000/- in the fund.

