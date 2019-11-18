UrduPoint.com
World Day Of Remembrance For Road Traffic Victims Marked

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 07:13 PM

Rescue 1122 Khanewal observed the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, here on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Rescue 1122 Khanewal observed the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 organised a rally which commenced at its office and culminated at the same place after passing through different routes.

District Emergency Officer Dr Ejaz Anjum paid rich tribute to persons who performed services during accidents. He said that services of rescuers, Motorway police, doctor and paramedics were of vital importance.

He said that there was need to create awareness about traffic rules and regulations among general public. Traffic accidents could be avoided by following the rules. He urged citizens to abide by the traffic rules and save themselves and others.

