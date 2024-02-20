World Day of Social Justice observed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) World Day of Social Justice was observed across the globe on Tuesday.

This year, the theme of the day was "Bridging Gaps, Building Alliances."

This theme emphasizes the importance of collaboration and partnership to address challenges facing the world today.

The International Labour Organization marks the occasion this year with a series of six events held in major cities around the globe.