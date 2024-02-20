World Day Of Social Justice Observed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 06:45 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Like other parts of the world, Pakistan celebrated the "World Day of Social Justice" here on Tuesday aiming to bring equality and to create the best employment opportunities.
The theme of this year is "Bridging Gaps, Building Alliances." Whereas, on the World Day of Social Justice, India has deprived people of its Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and minorities in the country especially Muslims of social justice and basic rights.
In a statement in Srinagar, spokesman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference said Kashmiris have been struggling for their rights for the past seven decades but India has been keeping them deprived of their UN-mandated rights under international law.
Meanwhile, Muslim, Christian, Dalit, and Sikh communities have expressed profound fear and insecurity stemming from systemic oppression and discriminatory policies of India.
The theme of the International Day in 2023 focused on the urgency of combatting racism and racial discrimination, 75 years after the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).
The UDHR stated that everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms, without distinction of any kind, such as race and color, among others. However, racism and racial discrimination continue to affect people all over the world.
