World Day Of Social Justice On Feb 20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 09:44 PM

Like other parts of the country, the United Nations' (UN) World Day of Social Justice will be observed on February 20 in Sukkur to encourage people to look at how social justice affects poverty eradication

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, the United Nations' (UN) World Day of Social Justice will be observed on February 20 in Sukkur to encourage people to look at how social justice affects poverty eradication.

In this connection, the Inter Global Human Development Society has chalk out to mark the event at its complex on February 20, said a release here on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson SRSO, Maqsood Imam, the purpose of the day is to enforce equal rights and opportunities within a nation and between nations.

Social justice is defined as including the issues of poverty, unemployment and unfair exclusion that result in social harm. He said that it is vital for any healthy society as it can provide equal rights to all humans within a society because that's the only way societies and nations flourish without any discrimination under peaceful circumstances.

Moreover, local newspapers, including FM radio and web channels, may give attention to the issues around the World Day of Social Justice.

