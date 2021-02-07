UrduPoint.com
World Day Of Social Justice On February 20

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

World Day of Social Justice on February 20

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The United Nations' (UN) World Day of Social Justice will be observed on February 20 in Sukkur to encourage people to look at how social justice affects poverty eradication.

In this connection, Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), has chalk out plan to mark the event at its main hall, said a release here on Sunday.

According to spokesperson, Maqsood Imam, the purpose of the day is to enforce equal rights and opportunities. Social justice is defined as including the issues of poverty, unemployment and unfair exclusion that result in social harm. He said that it is vital for any healthy society as it can provide equal rights to all humans within a society because that's the only way societies and nations flourish without any discrimination under peaceful circumstances.

More Stories From Pakistan

