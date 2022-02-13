UrduPoint.com

World Day Of Social Justice To Be Marked On Feb 20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

World Day of Social Justice to be marked on Feb 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :World Day of Social Justice will be observed on February 20 across the globe including Pakistan to encourage people to look at how social justice affects poverty eradication. This year, the Day will be observed with focus on the goal of achieving full employment and support for social integration.

Many organizations, including the UN and the International Labour Office, make statements on the importance of social justice for people. Many organizations also present plans for greater social justice by tackling poverty, social and economic exclusion and unemployment.

Trade unions and campaign groups are invited to call on their members and supporters to mark the Day. The Russian General Confederation of Trade Unions declared that the common slogan would be "Social Justice and Decent Life for All!".

Schools, colleges and universities may prepare special activities for the Day or plan a week of events around a theme related to poverty, social and economic exclusion or unemployment. Different media, including radio and television stations, newspapers and internet sites, will pay attention to the issues around the World Day of Social Justice.

