World Day Of Social Justice To Be Observed On 20 Feb

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The World Day of Social Justice will be observed on February 20 (Thursday) to combat unemployment, social exclusion, and poverty.

World Social Summit's platform was established for governments, civil society organizations, private sector actors, and other stakeholders to collaborate on creating policies and strategies that promote inclusivity, equity, and sustainability.

World Social Summit 2025, officially titled the “Second World Summit for Social Development (WSSD2),” is a significant global event aimed at fostering inclusive social development and addressing key challenges to achieve well-being for all.

