World Day of Social Justice to be observed on Feb 20

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) : Like other parts of the country, the United Nations' (UN) World Day of Social Justice will be observed on February 20 in Sukkur to encourage people to look at how social justice affects poverty eradication.

In this connection, Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) has arranged an event at its complex on Thursday (Feb. 20), said a press release here on Monday.

According to spokesperson SRSO, Jamal Ahmed, the purpose of the day is to enforce equal rights and opportunities within a nation and between the nations.

Social justice is defined as including the issues of poverty, unemployment and unfair exclusion that result in social harm.

He said that it is vital for any healthy society as it can provide equal rights to all humans within a society because that's the only way societies and nations flourish without any discrimination under peaceful circumstances.

Moreover, local newspapers, including FM radio and web channels, may give attention to the issues around the World Day of Social Justice.