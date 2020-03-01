'World Defense Day' observed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) -:The district administration in collaboration with civil defense department held walk to mark 'World Defense Day' here on Sunday.

Deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali led the walk while Assistant Commissioner (Headquarter) Syed Ayyub Bukhari, Civil Defense Officer Rana Abbas, CEO education Ali Ahmed Sian, DO Health Dr Bilal Ahmed and large number of people from civil society participated in the walk.

The walk started from district council chowk and culminated at clock tower chowk after passing through various areas.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different statements about need of civil defense and importance.

An exhibition of civil defense tools – bomb disposal robot, bullet proof jackets, bullet proof helmets, folding stature, metal detectors, gas mask, exclusive detectors, electric torch, drill, cutter, life jackets, flame cutter, jumping sheet, life ring, firefighting etc was also held at clock tower chowk.