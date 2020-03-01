UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'World Defense Day' Observed

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 08:40 PM

'World Defense Day' observed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) -:The district administration in collaboration with civil defense department held walk to mark 'World Defense Day' here on Sunday.

Deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali led the walk while Assistant Commissioner (Headquarter) Syed Ayyub Bukhari, Civil Defense Officer Rana Abbas, CEO education Ali Ahmed Sian, DO Health Dr Bilal Ahmed and large number of people from civil society participated in the walk.

The walk started from district council chowk and culminated at clock tower chowk after passing through various areas.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different statements about need of civil defense and importance.

An exhibition of civil defense tools – bomb disposal robot, bullet proof jackets, bullet proof helmets, folding stature, metal detectors, gas mask, exclusive detectors, electric torch, drill, cutter, life jackets, flame cutter, jumping sheet, life ring, firefighting etc was also held at clock tower chowk.

Related Topics

World Education Civil Society Robot Muhammad Ali Gas Sunday From

Recent Stories

MoF holds workshop on federal governmentâ€™s trans ..

1 hour ago

Mexico is keen to follow UAE leadershipâ€™s happin ..

2 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo takes in four confiscated cheetah cubs

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decrees on Dubai World, ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation continues relief efforts in Mad ..

2 hours ago

National Month of Reading kicks off

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.