PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) As the world observed the International Day of Democracy on September 15, Pakistan joined the global community in reaffirming its strong commitment to democratic principles, political empowerment, and inclusive governance for well being of masses.

Government, political leaders, workers, academics, civil society representatives, and youth activists across the country marked the signficance day with renewed pledges to uphold democratic norms, rule of law, reinforce the supremacy of Parliament, ensure electoral transparency, and protect fundamental freedoms including judicial independence and freedom of expression in Pakistan.

This year’s theme of the day, “ensuring effective governance of artficial intellegence (AI) at all levels,” observed under UN charter reflected the rising influence of artificial intelligence in shaping democratic governance and policy-making across the globe.

In Pakistan, political experts emphasized the need for policies and reforms that ensure AI enhances rather than undermines democratic participation and rights of people.

President Asif Ali Zardari, in his message to the nation on International Democracy Day, urged citizens to renew their dedication to democracy.

“World Democracy Day serves as a powerful reminder of the significance of democracy in empowering citizens and fostering their active engagement in the political process,” he said.

He emphasized that democracy forms the foundation of a just and inclusive society, safeguarding fundamental rights and ensuring political, economic, and social participation for all.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif echoed almost similar sentiments in his statement on the day, reaffirming the government's resolve to protect democratic principles and fundamental rights.

“Democracy is the voice of the people and the participation of citizens in the system of governance. The 1973 Constitution holds a key and prominent role in establishing a democratic system in Pakistan,” the Prime Minister said.

He described Parliament as the cornerstone of democracy, empowered to legislate for the protection of public and national interests.

Highlighting Article 25 of the Constitution, he reiterated the state's commitment to equality before the law and the protection of citizens’ fundamental rights. He further said that the Constitution provides equal status to all provinces and fostering Federal harmony besides women empowerment.

“Pakistan’s democratic journey aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, particularly in promoting peace, justice, and strong institutions,” he added.

Professor Dr. A.H. Hilali, former Chairman of the Political Science Department, described the 1973 Constitution as the backbone of Pakistan’s democratic framework.

“It not only defines fundamental rights but also protects them, ensuring the participation of women in Parliament, rule of law, religious freedom, and social equality,” he said.

However, he expressed concern over the repeated derailment of democracy in the country’s history, which has weakened political institutions.

“Due to political intolerance and constitutional disruptions, no elected Prime Minister has been able to complete a full five-year term in Pakistan,” Dr. Hilali observed, underlining the need for institutional continuity and democratic resilience.

At a youth-led seminar in Peshawar, 24-year-old student activist Sumbal Bibi called for increased political inclusion of marginalized groups.

She emphasized the voting rights of overseas Pakistanis, greater representation in Parliament, and enhanced reserved seats for women.

“Democracy must include every voice especially those of young people, women, and overseas citizens who remain underrepresented,” she said.

Noman Bukhari advocate called for strengthening rule of law and freedom of expression for safeguarding democratic principles.

He said grand politcal dialogue was imperative to address key issues including terrorism, floods, unemployment and poverty.

Across Pakistan, civil society organizations, student groups, and media platforms hosted webinars and workshops highlighting the significance of democracy in ensuring accountability, transparency, and civic engagement.

As Pakistan continues to consolidate its democratic journey following the last general elections, International Day of Democracy 2025 served as both a celebration and a call to action.

Speakers and participants across platforms in KP reiterated that democracy is more than a system of governance but it is a way of life grounded in inclusion, participation, dialogue, and rule of law.

“Democracy offers peaceful solutions to national challenges. Political leadership must come together for much-needed electoral reforms and dialogue to further strengthen democratic institutions,” urged Dr Hilali.

He said the absence of politcal dialogue in the past has led to abrogation of the constitution and extra constitutional steps, resultantly democracy suffers.

With its reaffirmed dedication to constitutional governance, Pakistan looks ahead to fostering a vibrant civic and democratic culture, responsive institutions, and a future shaped by the collective will of its people.

APP/fam