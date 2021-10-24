UrduPoint.com

World Development Information Day Marked

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 12:50 PM

World Development Information Day marked

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :World Development Information Day marked on Sunday across the globe including Pakistan draw attention of worldwide public opinion to development problems and the need to strengthen international cooperation to solve them.

World Development Information Day activities attracted the media, including television journalists.

Many events was organized to focus attention on the work that the UN does, particularly with regard to problems of trade and development. Many of these were aimed at journalists working for a range of media, including television, radio, newspapers, magazines and internet sites. Direct campaigns was also organized in some areas.

On May 17, 1972, the UN Conference on Trade and Development proposed measures for the information dissemination and the mobilization of public opinion relative to trade and development problems.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World United Nations May Sunday Media TV

Recent Stories

Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Taiwan

Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Taiwan

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 243.4 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 243.4 million

3 hours ago
 India reports 15,906 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

India reports 15,906 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE bank results highlight economic r ..

Local Press: UAE bank results highlight economic recovery

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th October 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.