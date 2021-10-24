ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :World Development Information Day marked on Sunday across the globe including Pakistan draw attention of worldwide public opinion to development problems and the need to strengthen international cooperation to solve them.

World Development Information Day activities attracted the media, including television journalists.

Many events was organized to focus attention on the work that the UN does, particularly with regard to problems of trade and development. Many of these were aimed at journalists working for a range of media, including television, radio, newspapers, magazines and internet sites. Direct campaigns was also organized in some areas.

On May 17, 1972, the UN Conference on Trade and Development proposed measures for the information dissemination and the mobilization of public opinion relative to trade and development problems.