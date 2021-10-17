UrduPoint.com

World Development Information Day To Be Marked On Oct 24

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 02:50 PM

World Development Information Day to be marked on Oct 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :World Development Information Day will be marked on October 24 (Sunday) across the globe including Pakistan to draw attention of worldwide public opinion to development problems and the need to strengthen international cooperation to solve them.

World Development Information Day activities attract the media, including television journalists.

Many events would be organized to focus attention on the work that the UN does, particularly with regard to problems of trade and development. Many of these are aimed at journalists working for a range of media, including television, radio, newspapers, magazines and internet sites. Direct campaigns may also be organized in some areas. These may use advertisements in newspapers and on radio and television as well as posters in public places.

On May 17, 1972, the UN Conference on Trade and Development proposed measures for the information dissemination and the mobilization of public opinion relative to trade and development problems.

This resolution called for introducing World Development Information Day to help draw the attention of people worldwide to development problems. A further aim of the event is to explain to the general public why it is necessary to strengthen international cooperation to find ways to solve these problems. The assembly also decided that the day should coincide with United Nations Day to stress the central role of development in the UN's work. World Development Information Day was first held on October 24, 1973, and has been held on this date each year since then.

