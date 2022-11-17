'World Diabetes Day' marked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :A ceremony to mark 'World Diabetes Day' was held at a private hospital in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation and Pakistan Islamic Medical Association here on Thursday.

A good number of people, including patients, participated in the ceremony.

A free eye camp was also organized.

Noted health experts Dr Mubashar Razaq, Dr Shafqat Javed and others were also present.

They said diabetes could be controlled through food, exercise and regular physical checkup.

They urged diabetes patients that regular checkup and consultation with experts couldsave them from complications.