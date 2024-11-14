World Diabetes Day marked in Lower Dir

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The District Health Department Lower Dir on Thursday arranged awareness walk in Balambat to mark World Diabetes Day.

The walk was led by District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Nisar and participated by large number of locals.

The awareness walk was organized to raise awareness in people about diabetes causes, symptoms and preventive measures.

It is worth mentioning that more than seven million people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are suffering from diabetes and its cases are increasing day by day.

