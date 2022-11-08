UrduPoint.com

World Diabetes Day Marks In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 03:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :To mark the World Diabetes Day in befitting manner, the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Sukkur organized number of events on Tuesday with an aim to create more awareness about the diabetes and educate maximum people in this regard in a friendly environment In this connection a walk arranged at Mahar Medical College Sukkur where people belonging from different aspects of life including medical profession and representatives o media enthusiastically participated.

The walk started from Anwar Paracha Government hospital and and culminated at Press Club Sukkur.

District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar and Chief Coordination Officer, IGHDS Ms Nosheen Shakil Khan jointly graced the occasion as the chief guest and walked along with the participants.

A large number of para staff members of the Pakistan Medical Association Sukkur, teachers and students participated.

More Stories From Pakistan

